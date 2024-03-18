Veery Capital LLC Sells 153 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Veery Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Veery Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,430,000 after buying an additional 161,791 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 164,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4,676.4% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 146,138 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,233. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.56. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $187.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

