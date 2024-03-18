Veery Capital LLC Sells 4,688 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Veery Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,688 shares during the quarter. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 326,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,578,000 after buying an additional 15,028 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 352,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,510,000 after buying an additional 24,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 292,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,179,000 after acquiring an additional 95,705 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,009. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $77.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

