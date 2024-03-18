Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Vera Bradley Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRA opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.92. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $8.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Bradley

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 43.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter worth $50,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

