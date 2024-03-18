Vertcoin (VTC) Trading 15.5% Lower This Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and $14,073.46 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,721.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.88 or 0.00584562 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.33 or 0.00123045 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009119 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00045999 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.30 or 0.00207176 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00050260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.85 or 0.00120856 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000594 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,964,422 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

