Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,626 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 74,044 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $32,429,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 468 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 321,331 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $417.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

VRTX stock traded up $5.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $413.35. The company had a trading volume of 251,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,464. The stock has a market cap of $106.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $424.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.53. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $296.09 and a 12 month high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at $23,755,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $577,409.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,242.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,029 shares of company stock worth $7,989,227. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Stories

