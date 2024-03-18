Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,662,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621,454. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.24. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $110.55. The stock has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.