Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.19 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $95,924,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 947,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,606,000 after purchasing an additional 462,016 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $58,277,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $41,871,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.20. 350,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,486. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.56. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $187.99.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

