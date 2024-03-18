Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given New $100.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at BTIG Research from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VKTX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $32.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.35. 4,668,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,652,262. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.18. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $99.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $7,230,152.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $58,707,779.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 237.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,767,000 after buying an additional 4,854,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,157,000 after acquiring an additional 97,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034,102 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,145,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,751,000 after acquiring an additional 571,796 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 21,586.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,961,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,905 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

