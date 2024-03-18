Viking Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 16,078 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 22% compared to the average daily volume of 13,155 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,264,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,243,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VKTX shares. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $32.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

VKTX traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.68. 2,660,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,613,328. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.53 and a beta of 1.06. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $99.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.18.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.