Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,947 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 468,973 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $122,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Visa by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Visa by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $283.04 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $289.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.