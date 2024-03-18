Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,223 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.8% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,214 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $2.74 on Monday, hitting $285.78. 1,896,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,425,391. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.87 and its 200 day moving average is $256.61. The company has a market capitalization of $524.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.14 and a 1-year high of $289.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.30.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

