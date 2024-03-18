Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $42.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VST. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of VST traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,848,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03. Vistra has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $63.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18.

In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at $9,470,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 19,070.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,566,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,426,000 after buying an additional 5,537,584 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vistra during the second quarter worth approximately $67,462,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,523,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,128,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,223 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter worth approximately $57,218,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

