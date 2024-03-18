Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:IAE)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Price Performance
IAE remained flat at $6.24 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 24,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,095. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $6.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund
About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.