Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:IAE)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Price Performance

IAE remained flat at $6.24 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 24,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,095. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $6.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

