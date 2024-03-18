Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE IHD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,952. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $5.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

