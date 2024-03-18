Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2024

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHDGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE IHD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,952. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $5.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00.

Institutional Trading of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.