Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IGD traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.23. The stock had a trading volume of 219,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,048. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 9.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 293,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 12.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 5.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 183,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

