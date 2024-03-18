Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL) Insider Russell Chenu Purchases 5,000 Shares

Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL – Get Free Report) insider Russell Chenu purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$7.80 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of A$39,000.00 ($25,827.81).

Russell Chenu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vulcan Steel alerts:

On Wednesday, March 13th, Russell Chenu purchased 320 shares of Vulcan Steel stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$7.65 ($5.07) per share, with a total value of A$2,448.00 ($1,621.19).

Vulcan Steel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Vulcan Steel Cuts Dividend

About Vulcan Steel

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. Vulcan Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.05%.

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Steel Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale and distribution of steel and metal products in New Zealand and Australia. The company operates through Steel and Metals segments. It sells hollows; merchant products, including bars, beams, angles, channels, and unprocessed coils and plates; stainless steel products, such as hollows, bars, fittings, and sheets; and high-performance steel and metal products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.