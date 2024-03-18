Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL) Insider Russell Chenu Purchases 5,000 Shares

Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL – Get Free Report) insider Russell Chenu purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$7.80 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of A$39,000.00 ($25,827.81).
Russell Chenu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 13th, Russell Chenu purchased 320 shares of Vulcan Steel stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$7.65 ($5.07) per share, with a total value of A$2,448.00 ($1,621.19).
Vulcan Steel Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.15.
Vulcan Steel Cuts Dividend
About Vulcan Steel
Vulcan Steel Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale and distribution of steel and metal products in New Zealand and Australia. The company operates through Steel and Metals segments. It sells hollows; merchant products, including bars, beams, angles, channels, and unprocessed coils and plates; stainless steel products, such as hollows, bars, fittings, and sheets; and high-performance steel and metal products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vulcan Steel
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 2 Dollar Stores Taking Different Paths to Profitability
Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.