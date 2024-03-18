Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WD. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

WD stock opened at $89.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.58. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $61.06 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $274.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.76 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.76%.

Insider Transactions at Walker & Dunlop

In related news, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $1,886,730.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,908 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $179,523.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,707 shares in the company, valued at $348,791.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,166 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $1,886,730.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,074 shares of company stock valued at $6,288,055 over the last 90 days. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 16.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 296,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,976,000 after acquiring an additional 42,160 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,644,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,376,000 after acquiring an additional 35,454 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 19,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4,480.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 397,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,484,000 after acquiring an additional 388,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

Further Reading

