Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives $171.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.88.

WCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Connections from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 2,428.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN opened at $170.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $126.12 and a 1-year high of $171.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

