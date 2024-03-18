Wayfinding Financial LLC Has $468,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,304 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 61.7% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer cut shares of NIKE from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $123.04.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15,208,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,599,925. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

