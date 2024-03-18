Wayfinding Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Presilium Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 11,971 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Home Depot by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 18,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $373.23. 9,234,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,730. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $385.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.52. The stock has a market cap of $371.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.60%.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC cut Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.75.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

