Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Acquires 444 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,952 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $285.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,414,592. The stock has a market cap of $525.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.14 and a 52 week high of $289.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.61.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.30.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

