Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Acquires 757 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $8.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.38. 29,726,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,484,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.64. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.28 and a twelve month high of $155.20.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

