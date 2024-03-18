Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Boosts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,199 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 57.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,190,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,518 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 80.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,838,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $351,315,000 after purchasing an additional 821,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 853.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,980,000 after purchasing an additional 794,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on HON shares. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $197.84. 415,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,073,797. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.34. The company has a market cap of $129.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International



Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

