Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,469 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 289,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,563,000 after purchasing an additional 98,216 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,510,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,399,000 after purchasing an additional 233,881 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $129.12. 566,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,125,177. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.41. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Prologis

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.