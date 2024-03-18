Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Buys 5,392 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $22,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.08. 659,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,069. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The firm has a market cap of $111.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.67.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

