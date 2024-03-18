Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $7.90 Million Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Municipal ETF comprises 2.1% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC owned 1.37% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $7,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 36,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 56,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $50.71. 157,588 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average is $49.80.

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

