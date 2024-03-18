Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.8% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.09. The stock had a trading volume of 812,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,908. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $36.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average is $34.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.