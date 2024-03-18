Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in HNI were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in HNI by 1,015.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in HNI during the third quarter worth $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in HNI during the third quarter worth $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in HNI by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in HNI by 89.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Insider Activity at HNI

In other news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $107,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,114.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HNI Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HNI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,400. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. HNI Co. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.86.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. HNI had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $679.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that HNI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. HNI’s payout ratio is currently 125.49%.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

