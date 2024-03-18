Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,932,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,403,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,107,763. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $36.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.52%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

