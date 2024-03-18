Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,022 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 24,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 18,007 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $1,774,000. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.80. 12,303,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,967,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $42.22. The company has a market cap of $156.98 billion, a PE ratio of 77.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.84.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

