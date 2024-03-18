Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,598 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,174 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.75.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $373.13. 885,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,125,587. The stock has a market cap of $369.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.52. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $385.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.60%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

