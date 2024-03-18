Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 200 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $753,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after buying an additional 17,226 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 238,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,608,000 after buying an additional 35,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.16. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $159.74.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

In related news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 31,887 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,437 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

