Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 243 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $255.78. 1,594,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,288,849. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.30. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $193.65 and a 1-year high of $257.71. The stock has a market cap of $360.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

