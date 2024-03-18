Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 88.98% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
Geron Stock Down 5.5 %
Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 63.33% and a negative net margin of 77,691.14%. The company’s revenue was down 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GERN. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Geron by 46.5% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,202,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657,619 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Geron by 3,730.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,974,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687,554 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Geron during the second quarter worth approximately $31,491,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Geron by 4,315.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,142,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC boosted its position in Geron by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 24,143,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.
Geron Company Profile
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
