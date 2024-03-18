Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Monday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 114.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:TNGX traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,307. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66. Tango Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Tango Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,201,475 shares in the company, valued at $230,417,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 162,500 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,201,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,417,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Weber sold 4,681 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $58,793.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,539,624 shares in the company, valued at $19,337,677.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,731 shares of company stock worth $2,103,703 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

