Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $450.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $635.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $587.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.81.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $3.65 on Friday, reaching $532.33. 1,063,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,233. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.14. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 27.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after acquiring an additional 852,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 56.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,568,000 after purchasing an additional 556,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,192,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 405.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 631,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,417,000 after purchasing an additional 506,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

