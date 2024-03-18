Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Decreased by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 5.0% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356,620 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,950,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,531,113. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day moving average is $46.15. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

