Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

WFC traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $57.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,782,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,760,408. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $205.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

