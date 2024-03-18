Wells Fargo & Company Raises Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $155.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.28.

Get Dollar General alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.76. 2,744,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $222.99.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,185,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979,461 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $460,221,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.