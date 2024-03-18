WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut WestRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded WestRock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $48.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.09.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. WestRock’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.01%.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In other WestRock news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in WestRock in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in WestRock by 1,815.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

