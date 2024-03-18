Whitener Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in 3M by 91.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.32. 2,988,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,001,167. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $113.14. The stock has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.78.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.82%.

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.70.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

