Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.51. 4,315,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,941,597. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.56.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

