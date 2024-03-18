Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,481 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,486,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,698,773. The company has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average of $38.33. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $45.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

