Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $5.49 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises approximately 2.0% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $553,718,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Truist Financial by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,439 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Truist Financial by 65.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,592,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 31.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,719,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $34.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,929,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,003,037. The company has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of -32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.06.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -192.59%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

