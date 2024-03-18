Whitener Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.2% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $461,000. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HD stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $372.88. 1,445,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,135,715. The stock has a market cap of $369.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $363.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.52. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $385.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.75.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

