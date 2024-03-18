Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,960 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, City State Bank lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 60.0% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.47.

ALB stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,831. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.62. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $106.69 and a 52-week high of $247.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. Albemarle’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.99%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

