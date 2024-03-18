Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,102 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 1.7% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after buying an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,609,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,958,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,985,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,831,000 after acquiring an additional 216,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,452,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,235,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.02. The stock had a trading volume of 532,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,102. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.00. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $60.49.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

