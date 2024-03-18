Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 311 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.42.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.89. 1,074,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,824,527. The firm has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $141.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.