Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 659 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 1.4% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 134.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.32.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,117,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,513,822. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.85. The company has a market capitalization of $151.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

