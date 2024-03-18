Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Raised to $232.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from $146.00 to $232.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.72% from the stock’s current price.

WSM has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.06.

Shares of NYSE WSM traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,709. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.06 and its 200-day moving average is $186.91. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $292.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

